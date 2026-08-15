Patrickson Delgado Injury: Questionable due to injury

Delgado is at risk of missing upcoming MLS contests as he recovers from a lower leg problem, the league reported Saturday.

Delgado got hurt during the Leagues Cup window, in which he made just one appearance over Dallas' three games. With Kaick (not injury related) also out, the squad would be short of midfield options if the Ecuadorian fails to recover, so both Ramiro and Christian Cappis could see increased action while Clay Holstad remains as the only depth option in the position.