Patrickson Delgado headshot

Patrickson Delgado News: Available off bench against RSL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Delgado (lower leg) is on the bench for Wednesday's matchup against Real Salt Lake.

Delgado will be in contention once again with current starters Kaick and Ramiro for upcoming contests. Still, the Ecuadorian's potential will be limited until he's able to regain a starting spot. He has moved around the midfield and left-wing zones when he's on the pitch while also delivering a small share of the team's corner kicks. He'll try to add to his tally of three goals in 15 appearances (nine starts) during the current league campaign.

Patrickson Delgado
FC Dallas
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