Patrickson Delgado News: Scores at DC United
Delgado scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-0 win against D.C. United.
Delgado scored his first goal in the season just before halftime to double Dallas' lead. The midfielder led his side in crosses during the match. That was his second start in six appearances so far.
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