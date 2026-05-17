Patrickson Delgado News: Scores goal in win

Delgado scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Delgado opened the scoring less than a minute into Saturday's game, placing his strike just inside the near post. Additionally, his five shots qualified as a game- and personal season-high mark. He lined up alongside Petar Musa up front, returning to the starting lineup after being limited to to just 11 minutes across three matches since early May. Now with two goals on the campaign, Delgado could find more consistency if he manages to sustain this uptick in form.