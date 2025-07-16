Patrickson Delgado News: Seven crosses, three accurate

Delgado recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.

For crosses, Delgado updated his 2025's highs, both total and accurate. Prior to Wednesday, the year included his eight crosses (three accurate). Delgado almost matched the tally Wednesday. Along with 10 chances created, his 2025 season also includes one assist.