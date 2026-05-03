Patrik Carlgren News: Eight saves in victory

Carlgren recorded eight saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win against Marseille.

Carlgren got the nod in place of the injured Anthony Lopes (finger) and was called into action repeatedly across the full 90, coming up with eight saves to secure a clean sheet at La Beaujoire. His composure under pressure, especially during Marseille's attacking spells, helped Nantes stay organized and never exposed in transition. Carlgren has now started two of his three Ligue 1 appearances this season, totaling 11 saves, six clearances and one clean sheet, and he's in line to keep his spot if Lopes isn't ready to go for Friday's clash against Lens.