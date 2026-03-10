Patrik Schick Injury: Could play Wednesday
Schick (strain) was spotted in team training Tuesday and could be an option for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Arsenal, the club posted.
Schick appears to be past the muscular issue that kept him out of the last two matches, as he trained normally with the squad Tuesday and could now be in contention for Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Arsenal. That would be a major boost for the Werkself given the Czech striker has been a locked-in starter up top and has already delivered four goals in eight appearances in the competition this campaign. If the staff decides to ease him back from the bench, Christian Kofane would likely get another run in the starting role.
