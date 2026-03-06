Patrik Schick Injury: Late fitness call

Schick (strain) will be a late fitness call for Saturday's clash against Freiburg, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand, per Sport1.

Schick will be evaluated after the final training session ahead of Saturday's clash against Freiburg as he continues to deal with the muscular issue that kept him out of the last match. The Czech striker has been a locked-in starter leading the line for the Werkself, so his availability will be a key storyline heading into the weekend. If he can't go or is limited to the bench Saturday, Christian Kofane would likely step in to lead the attack against the club from the Black Forest.