Patrik Schick Injury: Not available Saturday

Schick is not available for Saturday's clash against Freiburg as he continues to deal with the muscular issue that kept him out of the last match. The Czech striker has been a locked-in starter leading the line for the Werkself so his absence is notable again against Freiburg. Christian Kofane leads the attack against the club from the Black Forest.