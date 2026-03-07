Patrik Schick Injury: Not available Saturday
Schick (strain) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Freiburg.
Schick is not available for Saturday's clash against Freiburg as he continues to deal with the muscular issue that kept him out of the last match. The Czech striker has been a locked-in starter leading the line for the Werkself so his absence is notable again against Freiburg. Christian Kofane leads the attack against the club from the Black Forest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrik Schick See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24: Picks, Predictions & Odds12 days ago
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best BetsJune 14, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 16, 17March 15, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11February 9, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrik Schick See More