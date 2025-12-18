Schick was forced off at halftime during the clash against Newcastle after suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him for the derby against Koln. The striker was spotted back in team training on Thursday, which suggests he could be in line to return for Saturday's game against Leipzig. That said, it remains to be seen if he will immediately resume a starting role for the Werkself, as the club negotiated with Cameroon to keep Christian Kofane for that game before letting him join his country for the AFCON, likely suggesting Schick is unlikely to start the game.