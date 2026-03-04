Patrik Schick Injury: Suffers muscle injury
Schick is out for Wednesday's match against Hamburger due to a muscle injury, according to his club.
Schick is not going to make the call and will sit out a game, with the forward suffering from a muscle injury. This is a brutal time for the injury with two games this week, taking the field again Saturday. HE is their lead forward, leaving the club with some holes, as Christian Kofane starts in his place.
