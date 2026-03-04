Patrik Schick headshot

Patrik Schick Injury: Suffers muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Schick is out for Wednesday's match against Hamburger due to a muscle injury, according to his club.

Schick is not going to make the call and will sit out a game, with the forward suffering from a muscle injury. This is a brutal time for the injury with two games this week, taking the field again Saturday. HE is their lead forward, leaving the club with some holes, as Christian Kofane starts in his place.

Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrik Schick See More
