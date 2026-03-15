Patrik Schick headshot

Patrik Schick News: Assists opener in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Schick assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.

Schick returned to the starting lineup after a three-game period out of the side. He created three chances, which was his most in any game this season. He has also scored seven goals this season in the Bundesliga and has taken at least two shots in each of his last 11 starts.

Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
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