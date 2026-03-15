Patrik Schick News: Assists opener in 1-1 draw
Schick assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.
Schick returned to the starting lineup after a three-game period out of the side. He created three chances, which was his most in any game this season. He has also scored seven goals this season in the Bundesliga and has taken at least two shots in each of his last 11 starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrik Schick See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24: Picks, Predictions & Odds20 days ago
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best BetsJune 14, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 16, 17March 15, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11February 9, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrik Schick See More