Patrik Schick headshot

Patrik Schick News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Schick (strain) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Arsenal.

Schick was likely to be an option Wednesday and is on the team sheet, although not in the starting role many expected, instead working from the bench. He has been their lead forward this season and should enter the match at some point, hoping to will his team to a mighty upset.

Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
