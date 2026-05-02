Patrik Schick headshot

Patrik Schick News: Cashes in for hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Schick scored three goals while taking nine shots (five on goal) during Saturday's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Schick scored in the 25th, 76th and 89th minutes while leading Leverkusen with nine shots in the victory. The forward is in excellent form to close out the season, combining for six goals, 17 shots and a chance created over his last three starts.

Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
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