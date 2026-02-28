Patrik Schick headshot

Patrik Schick News: Fails to score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Schick recorded four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mainz.

The star forward did have some good shots on goal but failed to break through Mainz's defense in the 1-1 draw. He has a better chance of scoring against Hamburger SV, as the team has given up 32 goals across 22 domestic games.

Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
