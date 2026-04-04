Patrik Schick headshot

Patrik Schick News: Impactful as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Schick scored a goal while taking two shots (two on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's 6-3 win over Wolfsburg.

Schick entered the match at halftime and scored just eight minutes into his appearance. The forward has three goals to go along with nine shots and five chances created over his last three league appearances.

Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
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