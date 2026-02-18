Patrik Schick headshot

Patrik Schick News: Nets brace Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Schick scored two goals while taking four shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Olympiacos.

Schick opened the scoring in the 60th minute and added a second goal three minutes later while leading Leverkusen in shots during the win. The goals were the first since November in the competition for Schick as he's combined for three goal involvements, seven shots and three chances created over his last three Champions League appearances.

Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
