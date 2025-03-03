Patrik Schick News: Nets in rout

Schick scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schick got back on the scoresheet during Saturday's rout, scoring during an all-action performance that sent Frankfurt packing. The striker was at his best and found plenty of space to work against the Frankfurt backline. Schick is in excellent form and will look to continue this purple patch as he rotated with Victor Boniface.