Patrik Schick headshot

Patrik Schick News: Scores before being subbed off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Schick scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 victory over FC St. Pauli.

The forward added another goal to his tally but did get some nice rest ahead of a UCL playoff match against Olympiacos. The Greek side conceded 14 times in the UCL league phase, so Schick should be a factor in that contest in the final third.

Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
