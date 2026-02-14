Patrik Schick News: Scores before being subbed off
Schick scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 victory over FC St. Pauli.
The forward added another goal to his tally but did get some nice rest ahead of a UCL playoff match against Olympiacos. The Greek side conceded 14 times in the UCL league phase, so Schick should be a factor in that contest in the final third.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrik Schick See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best BetsJune 14, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 16, 17March 15, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11February 9, 2024
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrik Schick See More