Patrik Schick News: Scores brace in win
Schick scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus 1. FC Köln.
Schick delivered the decisive performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Koln, converting a first-half penalty into the bottom-left corner past Marvin Schwabe before doubling the lead in the second half by stabbing Nathan Tella's left-sided cross in at the back post. Schick has now scored 13 Bundesliga goals this season across 25 appearances, making him his side's top scorer in the competition for a second consecutive campaign.
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