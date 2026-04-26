Patrik Schick News: Scores brace in win

Schick scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus 1. FC Köln.

Schick delivered the decisive performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Koln, converting a first-half penalty into the bottom-left corner past Marvin Schwabe before doubling the lead in the second half by stabbing Nathan Tella's left-sided cross in at the back post. Schick has now scored 13 Bundesliga goals this season across 25 appearances, making him his side's top scorer in the competition for a second consecutive campaign.