Patrik Schick News: Scores opener
Schick scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus FC Augsburg.
Schick gave Leverkusen the lead in the first half of Saturday's 2-1 home defeat against Augsburg, rising highest to meet Edmond Tapsoba's precise cross and powering a header past Finn Dahmen for his fourth goal in as many Bundesliga matches. The Czech striker added further attempts in the first half, finishing as one of Leverkusen's most dangerous outlets in the match. Schick now leads Leverkusen's scoring charts with 11 Bundesliga goals this season across 24 appearances.
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