Patrik Schick headshot

Patrik Schick News: Scores two in 3-3 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Schick scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Schick scored his eighth and ninth goals as he helped his team to a 3-3 draw away to Heidenheim. He had failed to score in five games before this one, having also scored in a brace against Olympiacos before that. He scored Leverkusen's second goal to put them 2-0 ahead, and his second put them 3-2 ahead. He took five shots in the game, the second time this season that he has taken that many and on the other occasion, he put none on target.

Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
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