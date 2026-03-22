Patrik Schick News: Scores two in 3-3 draw

Schick scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Schick scored his eighth and ninth goals as he helped his team to a 3-3 draw away to Heidenheim. He had failed to score in five games before this one, having also scored in a brace against Olympiacos before that. He scored Leverkusen's second goal to put them 2-0 ahead, and his second put them 3-2 ahead. He took five shots in the game, the second time this season that he has taken that many and on the other occasion, he put none on target.