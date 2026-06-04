Patrik Schick News: Settled starter in No. 9 spot

Schick is set to lead Czechia's front line in the upcoming World Cup, aiming to retain a significant role during the big international event.

Schick enters the World Cup as his side's top attacking threat and one of the most accomplished forwards in the tournament outside the traditional favorites. The striker has built an impressive career through multiple seasons in the Bundesliga and adds valuable experience from two European Championships, including his memorable five-goal performance at Euro 2020. A natural finisher with excellent movement and aerial ability, Schick is capable of converting limited chances against elite opposition. He's also likely to take penalty kicks, further boosting his scoring potential. If Czechia are to make a deep run, their hopes will largely rest on the left foot of their star striker, who will consequently log as many minutes as possible on the pitch.