Patrik Schick News: Three shots in draw
Schick had three shots (zero on goal) in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Olympiacos.
Schick was aggressive from the jump, nearly striking in the fourth minute with a header that drifted just wide before ripping a left-footed shot from distance two minutes later that missed the frame. His clearest look came deep in stoppage time, but his left-footed attempt from the heart of the box slid inches past the post. He didn't add to his first-leg brace, but Leverkusen never needed fireworks to close this one out and punch their ticket to the next round. Schick now owns four goals and one assist in eight Champions League appearances, further cementing his elite European form for the Werkself.
