Patrizio Masini Injury: Avoids significant issues

Masini (thigh) left early due to a knock last week and quickly returned to full training afterward, Tuttomerocatoweb reported.

Masini underwent some tests, which confirmed the initial diagnosis, and he'll avoid missing time. He could notch another start against Verona on Sunday. He has made the XI in six of the last seven rounds, tallying six crosses (one accurate), 19 tackles (12 won) and 15 clearances.