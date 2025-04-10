Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrizio Masini headshot

Patrizio Masini Injury: Avoids significant issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Masini (thigh) left early due to a knock last week and quickly returned to full training afterward, Tuttomerocatoweb reported.

Masini underwent some tests, which confirmed the initial diagnosis, and he'll avoid missing time. He could notch another start against Verona on Sunday. He has made the XI in six of the last seven rounds, tallying six crosses (one accurate), 19 tackles (12 won) and 15 clearances.

Patrizio Masini
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now