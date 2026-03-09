Patrizio Masini News: Assists winner Sunday

Masini assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Roma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Masini, who was an unused sub in each of the last three matches, started versus Roma Sunday. He made the most of his first start since Dec. 8 as he assisted Vitinha's match-winning goal in the 80th minute. It marked Masini's first goal contribution of the season. He played well on the defensive end too, recording three clearances, two interceptions, one tackle and one blocked shot across his 90 minutes of action.