Patrizio Masini News: Energetic against Verona
Masini (thigh) drew four fouls and had four clearances, one block, one tackle and one key pass in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Verona.
Masini managed to play the whole game despite picking up a knock in the previous match and was particularly active on the defensive end. He has registered two key passes, eight tackles (six won), three interceptions and eight clearances in the last four matches (all starts).
