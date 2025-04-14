Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrizio Masini headshot

Patrizio Masini News: Energetic against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Masini (thigh) drew four fouls and had four clearances, one block, one tackle and one key pass in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Verona.

Masini managed to play the whole game despite picking up a knock in the previous match and was particularly active on the defensive end. He has registered two key passes, eight tackles (six won), three interceptions and eight clearances in the last four matches (all starts).

Patrizio Masini
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now