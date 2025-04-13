Patrizio Masini News: Makes starting XI
Masini (thigh) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Verona.
Masini was forced off early in their last contest due to a knock in his thigh but the issue appeared to be minor since he returned to full training this week and is in the starting XI against Verona. This is good news given his contribution in midfield and the fact he has only missed two starts in the last 11 games for Genoa.
