Patrizio Masini

Patrizio Masini News: Wins three tackles against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Masini drew two fouls and recorded three tackles (three won), one block and two clearances in Friday's 2-1 victory over Lecce.

Masini was back in the XI after Milan Badelj started over him last week and was instrumental in containing the opponents. The coach has gone back and forth between the two midfielders. He has logged three crosses (one accurate), 19 tackles (12 won), seven interceptions and 13 clearnaces in the last six fixtures.

Patrizio Masini
Genoa

