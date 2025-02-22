Fantasy Soccer
Patrizio Masini headshot

Patrizio Masini News: Works hard against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Masini had two shots (zero on goal), three tackles (one won), five clearances and two blocks in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Inter Milan.

Masini filled in for Milan Badelj (thigh) for the second week in a row and was energetic on both ends. He has started in five of the last six matches, registering five shots (one on target), 12 crosses (one accurate), 20 tackles (10 won) and eight clearances.

Patrizio Masini
Genoa
More Stats & News
