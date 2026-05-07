Pau Cabanes Injury: Returns to training with B team

Cabanes (knee) trained with Villarreal B for the first time Thursday after eight months on the sidelines following the ACL and meniscus injury he suffered in August, and could be included in the squad for Sunday's clash against CE Europa, according to Xavi Jorquera of Valencia Plaza.

Cabanes had been working progressively with the first team over the past two weeks before rejoining the reserve squad, and the sensations have been positive according to those around him. The 21-year-old forward is unlikely to feature for more than 15 minutes if he does make the squad, with coach Albelda managing his return carefully after such a lengthy absence. Cabanes had shown real promise before the injury struck, scoring twice in 12 appearances for the first team under manager Marcelino during the 2024/25 season, and his return is a timely boost for a Villarreal B side pushing hard for playoff qualification with three games remaining in the regular season.