Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pau Cubarsi headshot

Pau Cubarsi Injury: Option for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Cubarsi (illness) is an option for Thursday's match against Espanyol, according to manager Hansi Flick, per Carmen Torres of Marca. "It's okay. He didn't finish training because it was better that he didn't. But he will be able to play."

Cubarsi exited the club's last match early and didn't train fully this week, but has is still set to play Thursday, having been cleared for the contest. This is good news for the club, as he has been a consistent starter, starting in 39 of his 45 appearances. That said, he will likely see the start immediately Thursday.

Pau Cubarsi
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now