Pau Cubarsi News: Assist and clean sheet

Cubarsi assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund.

Cubarsi had a very productive match Wednesday as he kept a clean sheet and recorded an assist. He set up Raphinha's opening goal in the 25th minute, his first career Champions League goal contribution in his 13th appearance. He also put one shot on target on the attack. He played well defensively too as he won one tackle, made one clearance, blocked one shot and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.