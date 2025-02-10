Pau Cubarsi News: Assists in Sunday's win

Cubarsi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Sevilla.

Cubarsi subbed onto the pitch in the 22nd minute of Sunday's match after Ronald Araujo (ankle) was forced off. He recorded his third assist of the season as he set up Raphinha's outside-the-box strike in the 55th minute which took the 3-1 lead. It was the only chance he created in the match. On the defensive end he won one tackle and made three clearances in his 68 minutes off the bench.