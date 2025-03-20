Pau Cubarsi News: Continues as regular starter

Cubarsi has started in 33 of his 37 appearances this season and continues as a mainstay in the defense.

Cubarsi has developed a usual role in the defense for Barcelona this season, as he has only missed out on a few occasions and has proved to be solid int he backend. He has registered 19 interceptions, 27 tackles and 88 clearances in his 37 appearances. He should continue as a regular starter moving forward, likely to be an option for the club for years to come.