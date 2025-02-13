Pau Cubarsi News: Extends until 2029

Cubarsi has signed an extension until 2029, according to his club.

Cubarsi has no plan of leaving Barcelona anytime soon, with the young Culler signing a new deal until 2029. This comes after assuming a starting role this campaign, starting in 27 of his 31 appearances. He is likely to continue in this role moving forward, having grown through the ranks of Barcelina's youth system and likely a member of the team for a while longer.