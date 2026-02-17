Pau Cubarsi News: Opens season account in defeat

Pau Cubarsi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 2-1 loss against Girona.

Cubarsi delivered at both ends of the pitch despite the defeat. The defender scored his first goal this season and his second in his senior career with Barcelona, while also leading his side defensively with six clearances to go with three tackles and one interception. Over the last five league games, Cubarsi has made eight tackles, six interceptions and 17 clearances, while attempting five shots in that same span.