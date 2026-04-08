Pau Cubarsi News: Sent off Wednesday

Cubarsi received a red card during Wednesday's Champions League matchup against Atletico Madrid.

Cubarsi committed a last-man foul that led to his dismissal during the first half of the initial UCL quarterfinals leg. He'll consequently miss the return match and won't appear again in the European competition unless his side achieves an aggregate victory. While the youngster may still be involved in league play, Ronald Araujo could take his place while he serves the UCL ban, with the move of Eric Garcia from midfield to defense offering another possibility.