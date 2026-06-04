Pau Cubarsi News: Set to start in defense

Cubarsi has been named in Spain's World Cup squad and is expected to form the first-choice central defensive partnership alongside Aymeric Laporte throughout the competition.

Cubarsi ended an extraordinary season at just 19 years old, making 48 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona and contributing one goal as part of a La Liga title-winning side that conceded just 28 goals throughout the campaign. The teenage center-back brings composure on the ball, aerial ability and a maturity completely uncharacteristic of his age, having already established himself as one of the best defenders in world football despite still being a teenager. Cubarsi heads into the World Cup as one of the most exciting young players in the tournament and a potential cornerstone of Spain's defensive line for the next decade.