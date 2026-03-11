Pau Cubarsi News: Strong defensive performance

Cubarsi had two tackles (one won) and seven clearances in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Cubarsi spared Barcelona from going behind early when he cleared the ball off the line after Joan Garcia spilled Sandro Tonali's fourth-minute header from a corner. From that moment on he was thrown into a reactive battle as Newcastle attacked with pace and direct runs, constantly testing the channels. Cubarsi delivered a brilliant defensive display and was arguably the best Blaugrana on the pitch, recording two tackles, seven clearances and a season-high three blocks to help Barcelona grind out the draw at St. James' Park.