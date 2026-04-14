Pau Cubarsi News: Suspension served

Cubarsi is eligible going forward following a one-game UCL ban.

Cubarsi may now return to the competition for center-back spots with Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Martin. The young defender has had a solid performance despite his recent disciplinary issues, and he'll be expected to regain a starting role as the Blaugranas look to secure the league title after being eliminated in all other competitions. Considering La Liga play, Cubarsi is the team's leader with an average of 4.1 clearances per game.