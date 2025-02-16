Fantasy Soccer
Pau Lopez headshot

Pau Lopez News: Allows one goal to Chivas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Lopez had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Guadalajara.

Lopez was beaten by Hugo Camberos' potent shot in the second half of this game. Other than that, he had a rather quiet performance, though it was an improvement over his unfortunate Liga MX debut the previous week against Leon. He'll likely stay active in the upcoming trip to Juarez, who have scored twice in each of their last two matchups.

Pau Lopez
Toluca
