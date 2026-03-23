Pau Lopez News: Concedes two in defeat

Lopez registered four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Athletic.

Lopez got tested right away and answered the bell with a huge point-blank stop on Inaki Williams in the opening minutes as Athletic Club came out firing. He had little shot at stopping Dani Vivian's 25th minute opener, a clean strike from the edge of the box, and then got beat again just before halftime when Oihan Sancet buried the second. Even after allowing two goals, he still came up with four saves and kept Real Betis hanging around long enough to make a late push. The goalkeeper looks to have regained the starting job over Alvaro Valles and will try to bounce back against his former club Espanyol after the international break.