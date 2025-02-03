Pau Lopez News: Joins Toluca on loan

Lopez has joined Mexican side Toluca on loan from Marseille until the end of the season with an option to purchase, his parent club announced. Lopez concluded his first-half season loan spell with Girona.

Lopez made one and a half appearances in La Liga and the Champions League with Girona due to an injury to Paulo Gazzaniga. This playing time was too limited for the Spanish goalkeeper, who will now move to Mexico. He joins Toluca to become their starting keeper, gain more playing time, and potentially secure a permanent transfer at the end of the loan if his time there goes well.