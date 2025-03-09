Pau Lopez News: Makes one save versus Necaxa

Lopez registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 5-2 win versus Necaxa.

Lopez had a weak performance despite the victory against a Rayos team that showed its attacking power in the first half. The keeper conceded multiple goals for the second time in a row, while the lone save raised his season total to 17 in eight appearances. He'll likely retain the spot for the upcoming trip to Puebla, who have struggled to find the net in recent games.