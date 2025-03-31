Pau Lopez News: Records own goal against Tuzos

Lopez made one save and allowed two goals, but also had an own goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Lopez had a terrible outing in contrast to his team's victory, conceding two goals, one of which was an own goal generated from a pass he couldn't stop. His first Liga MX campaign has been full of ups and downs, but overall, the Red Devils have been vulnerable against teams near the top of the table. He'll hope to get back on track next Sunday at home versus Santos, who have scored the third-fewest goals in the competition.