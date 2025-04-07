Pau Lopez News: Unused substitute against Santos
Lopez was an unused substitute during Sunday's 2-1 win over Santos.
Lopez was relegated to the bench following his weak performance against Pachuca, with Luis Manuel Garcia taking his place between the posts Sunday. The Spanish goalkeeper is no longer guaranteed playing time, although there could still be changes to the lineup in the final Clausura rounds. He recorded 24 saves, 15 goals conceded and three clean sheets throughout his previous 10 matches played.
