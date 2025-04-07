Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pau Lopez headshot

Pau Lopez News: Unused substitute against Santos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Lopez was an unused substitute during Sunday's 2-1 win over Santos.

Lopez was relegated to the bench following his weak performance against Pachuca, with Luis Manuel Garcia taking his place between the posts Sunday. The Spanish goalkeeper is no longer guaranteed playing time, although there could still be changes to the lineup in the final Clausura rounds. He recorded 24 saves, 15 goals conceded and three clean sheets throughout his previous 10 matches played.

Pau Lopez
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now