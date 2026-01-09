Navarro is dealing with discomfort and will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Alaves. The defender will receive the results of some scans on Friday, which should provide a clearer picture of whether he can make the squad on Saturday. Navarro was a starter in the last four games across all competitions for Villarreal due to injuries and suspensions, but he will likely return to a rotational role moving forward, meaning his potential absence should not have a significant impact on the starting XI.