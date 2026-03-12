Pau Navarro Injury: Late call Friday

Navarro (undisclosed) is a late call for Friday's clash against Alaves, according to coach Marcelino Total.

Navarro had to exit in the second half of Sunday's win over Elche due to discomfort, but he's expected to get back on the training pitch ahead of Friday's matchup with Alaves and will likely be a game-time decision after the final session. The center-back has been a regular starter in Villarreal's defensive core lately, so the coaching staff will be pushing to have him ready to go. If he can't make the cut, Rafa Marin and Renato Veiga are the most likely duo to anchor the back line for that contest.