Pau Navarro Injury: Leaves with discomfort

Navarro was taken off the field in the 75th minute of Sunday's 2-1 win over Elche due to an apparent injury.

Navarro would have ot leave the field Sunday afterhe looked to be feeling some discomfort, something to watch for the club over the next week. He has been their starter in the past six games, potentially leaving a hole in the defense. He was replaced by Renato Viega, who would be a likely replacement if Navarro misses further time.